STEIN TIME: LA MESA OKTORBERFEST RUNS SEPT. 30-OCT. 2

East County News Service

September 21, 2022 (La Mesa) – The 49th annual La Mesa Oktoberfest attracts revelers from across Southern California with three days of festive live music, games, and three biergartens (beer gardens) featuring German and craft beers. This year’s festivities, hosted by the La Mesa Village Association, take place September 30 through October 2 in the downtown La Mesa village.

At the Hofbrauhaus Biergarten, which serves up traditional German beers and modern craft beer favorites, you can also vie in brat eating contests, musical chairs, yodeling contests and more. There’s also a Craft Bier & Seltzer Garten with a Cali vibe. Or you can dine and relax at the Palm Avenue Bier Hall, a full-service sit-down biergarten located under a large, shaded tent with Liederhosen-dressed waitresses delivering food and full pints to your table.

Live music includes German Polka bands, indie rock jams, brass musicians and more!

La Mesa Oktorberfest includes a free Craft Faire that will feature artisanal vendors offering unique and hand-made items. Lining the streets will be over 100 vendors to shop at and enjoy traditional and non-traditional food including some unique vegan specials.

A Biergarten Pass is only $5 (kids are free) and gives you access to all three unique gartens which include GlücklichGames. Race down the street through a mini obstacle course while holding full steins at the Beer Stein Races. Face off to see who can roll their beer barrel the fastest from one end of the course to the other with the Beer Barrel Roll. Team up and Keg Haul Relay Race. Or throw your partner over your shoulders and race through the custom course with the Partner Carrying Race. Prove which team is the strongest with a suspenseful game of Tug-O-War.

Dachsunds and other pets are welcome at Oktoberfest.

For more information, visit https://www.lamesaoktoberfest.org.