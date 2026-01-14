Steinbeck’s ‘Of Mice and Men’ playing now at La Mesa’s Lamplighters Theatre

East County News Service

Jan. 23, 2026 (La Mesa) -- In a time when the world sometimes feels harsh, Lamplighters Community Theatre is taking us back to the Great Depression to tell us of an enduring truth: “I got you, and we got each other.”

Running through Feb. 1, Lamplighters' production of John Steinbeck’s classic tome “Of Mice and Men” is under the direction of Teri Brown, breathing fresh life into the harrowing journey of George and Lennie -- two displaced migrant workers chasing a “stake” and a dream of a place to call their own.

Though the novella was penned over 85 years ago, the themes feel strikingly contemporary.

Producers Cydney King and Nancy Roger bring to the stage a story that explores the harsh realities of economic migration, the sting of prejudice and the isolation of those living on the margins of society.

“It remains a parable for our times,” the production notes suggest, highlighting that while the setting is the 1930s, the struggle for belonging and the weight of what can be seen as “heartbreaking decisions” still resonate with modern audiences.

The cast features John Carroll, Nicolas A. Castillo, David R. Crowell, Tom DeLorenzo, Aion Harrison, Steven Jensen, Tom Kilroy, Knight Padilla, Michael Rodgers and Alyssa Salacup.

The show is noted for its “adult situations and language,” maintaining the gritty honesty of Steinbeck's original work.

General admission is $30; students, seniors and military is $28; groups of 10 or more is $25 per person.

The performance schedule is as follows: Friday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m; Saturday, Jan. 31, 2 p.m.

Lamplighters Community Theatre was originally founded in 1937 as The La Mesa Little Theatre, and the company has maintained continuous productions for 80 years. Now located at 5915 Severin Drive (near the Amaya trolley station), the theatre offers tiered, raised seating in a cozy atmosphere. As a nonprofit, the theatre serves as a training ground for local actors and technicians, fulfilling its 1976 mission to provide a “quality theater experience” while fostering a fun, community-oriented environment.

Next, the theatre will stage “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson from Feb. 27 through March 22, followed by the whimsical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from April 17 through May 17.