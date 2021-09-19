STEVEN PRUSKY, RESCUE TASK FORCE, SPEAKS OUT ON COORDINATOR TRAPPED IN AFGHANISTAN WITH HIS FAMILY

September 19, 2021 (San Diego) -- Rescue Task Force (RTF), a nonprofit founded in San Diego's East County and now headquartered in Temecula, provides disaster relief response and medical aid around the world. They also started schools for girls and women in Afghanistan. But since the U.S. troop withdrawal and Taliban takeover, the RTF team has had to close its schools, dimming hopes of students under the Taliban's brutal regime and endangering the lives of RTF's coordinator and his family, who remain trapped and in hiding inside Afghanistan.

East County Magazine editor Miriam Raftery today interviewed Steven Prusky, a director with Rescue Task Force, on the Afghanistan situation as well as other projects around the world in which RTF is currently involved ranging from water purification to disaster relief and more.

View our Zoom video interview by clicking the YouTube video link.

An audio version produced for the East County Magazine KNSJ radio can be heard at the audio link.