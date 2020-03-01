STEYER DROPS OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Tom Steyer, cc by SA

March 1, 2020 (San Diego) – Tom Steyer announced yesterday that he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary, though his name will still appear on California ballots.

The billionaire businessman stated after a third place finish in South Carolina, “I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency.”

Steyer, who has long been an advocate for making climate change and addressing gun violence top priorities, has said he will continue to work for causes that he cares about and will support whichever Democrat gets the nomination because “Trump is a disaster.”

He added, “This has been a great experience. I have zero regrets.”