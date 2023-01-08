STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED IN EAST COUNTY

Source: San Diego Sheriff

January 8, 2023 (San Diego's East County) - Five people have been arrested in connection with stolen vehicles, identity theft, fake currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession in the East County.

On December 29, a City of San Diego resident had his Subaru Outback stolen.

In the early morning hours yesterday, deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation spotted the stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested three people in connection with the auto theft: David Hansen, Camaron McNeiece and Jacob Cuadras.

Through their investigative work, Sheriff's Detectives found out the suspects were staying at a home nearby.

Later in the day, deputies and detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of N. 1st Street. A search revealed identity theft information, freshly cut catalytic converters, a stolen motorcycle, stolen tools, counterfeit currency, methamphetamine and stolen mail.

Deputies arrested Gerald Thorpe and Maegan Hobbs at the home in connection with the thefts.

Sheriff's Detectives will continue their investigation and try to identify all the victims in the connected theft cases.