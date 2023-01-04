STOLEN VEHICLE SUSPECT STRUCK BY VEHICLE AND INJURED WHILE FLEEING FROM OFFICERS

East County News Service

January 4, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – A Lemon Grove man suspected of attempting to steal a vehicle fled from California Highway Patrol officers. He ran into traffic on State Route 94 last night, where he was struck and injured by a vehicle drive by a La Mesa woman, says Officer Jared Grieshaber.

CHO officers responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft last night at 7:19 p.m. on the shoulder of State Route 94 westbound at State Route 125 in Lemon Grove. Around 7:45 p.m., while speaking with the reporting party, officers spotted the suspect on the shoulder.

The suspect fled from officers, running south across all lanes of traffic on both eastbound and westbound lanes of highway 94. When an officer tried to detain him, he ran into traffic on 94 west, directly into the path of a 2001 red Toyota Tacoma driven by a 77-year-old La Mesa woman. The driver of the Toyota stopped at the scene.

Officers provided medical aid to the suspect, who was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with major injuries from the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that alcohol and drugs were not factors for the driver of the Toyota.