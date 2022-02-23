STORM BLANKETS EAST COUNTY MOUNTAIN AND HIGH DESERT COMMUNITIES IN SNOW; SOME ROADWAYS ARE CLOSED

By Miriam Raftery

Photo, right: Snow in In-Ko-Pah, by Greg Curran

February 23, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – A late winter storm brought much-needed rain across much of the county, also bringing heavy snowfall to Mt.Laguna and lesser amounts of snowfall to elevations as low as Campo, Descanso, Lake Morena and In-ko-pah. In addition, a freeze warning has been issued for valley areas tonight and a frost warning for coastal communities.

The snowstorm has caused traffic snarls on I-8, where at least 10 semi-trucks got stuck this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The road was cleared with snow ploughs by around 9 a.m. However, Sunrise Highway is closed due to snow between State Route 79 and mile marker 27.5 due to snow.

Chains are required to access the following roadways:

Sunrise Highway from I-8 to SR-79

SR-79 from SR-78 to I-8

SR-79/SR-78 from SR-9/Washington St. to SR-78/SR-79 in Julian

South Grade Road.

East Grade Road

“Snow and rain increase hazardous riving conditions,” the California Highway patrol announced. “Please exercise additional care when driving on slipper or iced-over roadways.”

The Sheriff’s department issued a reminder that most parking in the mountain areas is private, and access routes will be shut down if parking fills up. Residents also ask that visitors don’t litter if you come up to enjoy the snow, after the storm is over.

How much rain snow has fallen thus far?

As of this morning, here are some local highlights:

Pine Valley got over 2.4 inches of rain, followed by Pine hills with 2.1 inches. Several communities got between 1.7 and 1.9 inches including Santa Ysabel, Lake Cuyamaca, Mesa Grande and Descanso.

Over 14 inches of snow have blanketed Mount Laguna, at an elevation of 6,000 feet. Palomar Mountain has 7 inches and Julian has 3 inches so far. But several rural communities also had snow covering the ground, including Lake Morena with 2 inches, Descanso and Guatay with an inch, and a half inch in Campo.

Photo, left: Snow in Lake Morena Village, by Claudia Millerbragg

More snow is expected this afternoon, with chilly temperatures tonight, followed by a warning trend.

The snowstorm closed multiple school districts in the mountain and rural areas including Julian’s high school and elementary districts, Mountain Empire Unified School District, and Spencer Valley School District.