STORM TO BRING SHOWERS TO REGION, SNOW IN MOUNTAINS

By Miriam Raftery

File photo: snow at Lake Cuyamaca

December 6, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – A storm system is bringing rain this week to area valleys and mountains. After last night’s rainfall, a new storm system will move in Tuesday, with light rains and colder weather. A dusting of snow is forecast as low as 4,500 in East County’s mountain communities.

Winds and wet weather may produce difficult driving conditions. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour over mountain peaks and ridges, and through wind-prone canyons and passes. Use caution, particularly with high-profile vehicles. Be prepared for delays and carry chains if driving at higher elevations.