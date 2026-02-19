Storm drops nearly 6 inches of rain at Cuyamaca, 3 inches of snow on Mt. Laguna with more forecast

By Miriam Raftery

February 19, 2026 (San Diego’s East County) – A winter storm advisory remains in effect for San Diego’s mountain areas, with additional snow and rain forecast through p a.m. Friday morning. From Monday through Wednesday evening, the storm system dropped three inches of snow on Mt. Laguna, with snow even along Interstate 8 from Alpine east to the county line. Other areas had heavy rains including 5.92 inches at Lake Cuyamaca and 4.82 inches in Julian.

Even desert communities got significant rainfall including almost an inch at Borrego’s Palm Canyon, while most inland communities had 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall. View precipitation totals from the National Weather Service.

Many areas also had strong winds, including 80 mile per hour gusts on El Capitan in Lakeside, 76 mph on Palomar Mountain, and 72 mph at Harrison Park in Julian.

Up to two inches of new snow are forecast for tonight, with winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour. The storm will bring slippery roads and potential downed branches or power lines, so use caution if you must travel.