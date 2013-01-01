STORM SERIES MOVING INTO AREA: FLOOD WATCH ISSUED

East County News Service

Last week’s storms brought 6-10 inches of snow to our mountains with up to 1.5 inches in urban portions of our county. Now, multiple new storms are moving into the area, with rain now falling across the region and multiple atmospheric rivers soon to drench our region, with the heaviest rains Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts. A flood watch has been issued now through Thursday afternoon for San Diego’s inland and coastal areas, including cities such as La Mesa, Santee, Poway, and Escondido as well as San Diego. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon could bring rainfall rates of .5 to 0.75 inches per hour, with up to an inch per hour possible in lower mountain areas, along with thunderstorms. Two to three inches of snow are forecast at higher elevations locally. A winter storm warning will remain in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow.

Yet another storm is possible Sunday and Monday, with continued colder than normal temperatures.

