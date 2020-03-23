STORMS TO BRING RAIN, COLD AND SNOW DOWN TO 4,000 FEET

East County News Service

March 23, 2020 (San Diego)--A storm system will bring light showers today through Wednesday, with a new storm system forecast for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This will be a colder storm, with snow levels possibly falling to 4000’ or lower.

There will be less moisture, but nevertheless, some accumulating snowfall is likely in the mountains. Roads may be slippery due to rain and snow, with chains potentially required at higher elevations.

Dry weather will return around Friday and continue through next weekend.