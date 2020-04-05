STORMS TO IMPACT REGION

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
April 5, 2020 (San Diego) – Two storms are forecast to hit our region this week, bringing rain, gusty wind, mountain snow and possible thunderstorms Sunday through Friday, the National Weather Service predicts.
The heaviest rain from the first storm is expected Monday and Tuesday, with snow levels dipping as low as 5,000 feet. No impacts on interstate freeways such as 8 or 15 are expected, however.
The storms could bring over two inches of rain to coastal and valley areas, up to six inches in the mountains and over a half inch in the Anza-Borrego Desert.
