STRONG GAS ODOR ACROSS EL CAJON

January 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A strong smell of natural gas is evident across El Cajon including the valley floor and the Fletcher Hills area late this morning. The City of El Cajon has tweeted that the odor is orignating from 1001 West Bradley Avenue.

" Heartland Fire & Rescue has advised that the strong odor is occurring due to Waste Management charging their ventilation tanks. The odor should dissipate over the next few hours," the city Tweet states.