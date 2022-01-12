STRONG GAS ODOR ACROSS EL CAJON

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
 
East County Wildfire and Emergency Alerts
 
January 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A strong smell of natural gas is evident across El Cajon including the valley floor and the Fletcher Hills area late this morning. The City of El Cajon has tweeted that the odor is orignating from 1001 West Bradley Avenue.
 
"Heartland Fire & Rescue has advised that the strong odor is occurring due to Waste Management charging their ventilation tanks. The odor should dissipate over the next few hours," the city Tweet states. 

You may wish to avoid this area until mid-afternoon or later.  If you are in the area, avoid use of open flames until the odor dissipates.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange