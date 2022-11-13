STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS THIS WEEK

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

November 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service is forecasting strong Santa Ana winds Tuesday night through Wednesday in San Diego County’s mountains and deserts, along with dry conditions and below average temperatures.

Strong winds will produce difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Loose or unsecured objects may be blown away. On Wednesday, peak gusts of 40-60 miles per hour are forecast, with isolated gusts up to 70 mph in windy passes and canyons.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon