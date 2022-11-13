STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS THIS WEEK

By Miriam Raftery

November 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The National Weather Service is forecasting strong Santa Ana winds Tuesday night through Wednesday in San Diego County’s mountains and deserts, along with dry conditions and below average temperatures.

Strong winds will produce difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Loose or unsecured objects may be blown away. On Wednesday, peak gusts of 40-60 miles per hour are forecast, with isolated gusts up to 70 mph in windy passes and canyons.