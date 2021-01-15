STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS TO ROAR INTO REGION

By Miriam Raftery

January 15, 2021 (San Diego) – Santa Ana winds are forecast to roar into our region, bringing high fire danger Friday and Saturday along with soaring temperatures up to 20 degrees above  normal.

SDG&E has announced possible public safety power shutoffs to more than 11,000 customers across San Diego County’s mountain and rural communities. For updates, see the outage page at www.SDGE.com.

The National Weather Service warns that “strong, damaging Santa winds” are expected to again be likely Monday through Wednesday—along with likely high fire danger if humidity remains low.

There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday in the mountains and desert.

Along the coast, elevated surf will continue Sunday through Tuesday.


