STRUCTURE THREAT FROM COCHES FIRE IN LAKESIDE

Update: At least 3 mobile home parks are burning, per air attack, ECM has learned. Planes and helicopters are on scene. An addition 15 engines and 2 helicopters have been requested by incident command and air attack.

Evacuees can go to Viejas Casino.

September 8, 2025 (Lakeside) -- There is an immediate structure threat from the #CochesFire that started minutes ago on the I-8 business loop east of Las Coches Road, Watch Duty App reports.

An evacuation order has been issued for Zone SDC-1683 on the Genasys Evacuation Map. This zone is also viewable on the Watch Duty map.

The fire has burned 10 acres as of 3:15 p.m. An additional 5 engines and a second alarm response has been requested for structure defense by incident command.

