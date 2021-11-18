STUDENT DETAINED AFTER SCHOOL THREAT IN RAMONA

East County News Service

November 18, 2021 (Ramona) -- A 15-year-old boy is being cared for at a hospital as a safety precaution after threatening to hurt students and staff at Ramona High School, says Lieutenant Daniel Vengler with the San Diego Sheriff’s department.

Deputies with the Ramona Sheriff's Substation responded to the campus in the 1400 block of Hanson Lane around 9:30 a.m. today after receiving call from the assistant principal. The 15-year-old boy alluded to bringing a gun to school and told his friend not to come to school on Thursday or Friday. The second student who was informed about the threat then alerted school staff.

“The student was not at school today and deputies found him at a donut shop. Once contacted, he was cooperative and told deputies it was a careless thing to say. Deputies searched his home and did not find any guns or other means to carry out the threat he made,” says Lt. Vengler. He adds, “There is no immediate threat to public safety and classes will resume as normal on Friday, November 19.”

Tony Newman, Principal at Ramona High School, posted on the school’s website, “We have every confidence and expectation that Ramona High School will be a safe learning environment tomorrow for all students and staff.”

Vengler adds, “The safety of our school children is a priority for the Sheriff's Department and we take all such threats seriously. We want to remind students that if they hear any threats or even potential violence, they can always approach our school resource deputies or call the Anonymous Student Speaking Out Hotline at (888) 580-8477.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Trained counselors are available 24 hours per day to offer confidential counseling and other services. Call (888) 724-7240.