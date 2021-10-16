STUDIO C AND SILVER CREEK GALLERIES TO MERGE

East County News Service

October 16, 2021 (El Cajon) – Studio C Gallery is merging with Silver Creek Fine Art and Custom Framing. Carlos Castrejon, owner of Studio C, announced that he will close his Kearny Mesa location October 31 and move services to the new location in downtown El Cajon, which is already open at 128 East Main Street in downtown El Cajon.

“In addition to commissioned and custom artwork, I will be providing artwork restoration and framing services, as well as art installation. I will still be available for home visits and by appointment. The new Studio C / Silver Creek will also host curated local and international art shows,” he states in an email to gallery patrons.

An official grand opening is slated for Small Business Saturday, details to be announced.

Silver Creek Fine Art and Custom Framing: (619) 447-3535

Carlos Castrejon: (619) 540-5575, carloscastrejon71@gmail.com