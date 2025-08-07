STYLISH FUNDRAISING

The fashion show enriches lives of disabled students from St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center

By Heidi Hope

Photos by Heidi Hope and Miriam Raftery

August 7, 2025 (San Diego) – Haute with Heart, a fashion show themed “London Calling,” evoked English fancy style while supporting students with disabilities and pivotal programs at St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, an El Cajon-based nonprofit.

Presented at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel in San Diego on August 2, Haute with Heart brought a day of free-flowing champagne, an enjoyable luncheon, live music, live and silent auctions, and the London-themed fashion show. All proceeds from the show will go towards expanding the center and supporting its students as they keep striving to achieve their greatest potential.

The show created an opportunity for all students from the center to walk on the runway, which emphasized the spirit of inclusivity, diversity and equality for everyone regardless of their backgrounds or external appearances. This display affirmed the powerful message of ‘Never judge a book by its cover,’ because everyone has more to show than just their physical nature.

The fashion presentation included two acts. The first featured students from St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, smiling and waving joyfully. The second act showcased professional models. All outfits featured on the runway were lavishly styled by the stylist from Macy, according to the London theme of the show.

Guests could enjoy the spirit of merry old England and modern British culture at the event, where an Austin Powers impersonator greeted guests and photo backdrops featured iconic British landmarks.

The event also displayed artwork and craft items, as well as boutique clothing for sale.

Lisa Harrison, the owner of the Be Boutique in La Jolla, participated as a vendor at the show to support the charitable cause along with spreading awareness about her business.

“I do a lot of events for local charities, and I feel like it’s a great way to give back and get exposure for my business. I’ve been doing this event for many years, probably 6-7 years with Sophie’s Center.” Harrison said.

Harrison aims to donate 25% of the proceeds to the center to support all the students.

“Y es, I will be back.” Harrison said. She will come back when this fashion show is happening again next year.

Furthermore, Rita Saliba, the founder of Blissful Seeds, a nonprofit that helps artists with autism, shared her goals and hopes for the event.

“All of the money the artists made go towards self-sustainability. We support artists who have developmental disabilities develop their talents and establish their micro-businesses,” Saliba said.

All of the arts presented were crafted by students from Saliba’s nonprofit program, with the goal of helping them earn money from their own creation.

The show is set to return next August with a brand new theme, with the same hope of inspiring all students from the Sophie’s Center to keep reaching for the stars and making all their dreams come true.

You can learn more about St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center in El Cajon, volunteer or donate to support their efforts, at https://stmsc.org/ .







