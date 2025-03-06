SUMERLAND: A HAUNTNG NOVEL SET IN SAN DIEGO

Novel by M. Lee Buompensiero

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

March 6, 2025 (San Diego) -- Long-time San Diego resident, M. Lee Buompensiero has released an award-winning novel, Sumerland. The story is full of romance, unusual hauntings, heart-warming dog crises and mishaps.

Kate Post inherits the San Diego historical Liebersohn mansion after her mother, whom she rarely saw and barely knew, dies. Kate doesn't want the house, nor any reminder of her mother's abandonment. Leaving with every intention of returning to San Francisco, Kate stumbles and falls in front of the house. An odd inscription etched in concrete beside a garden pathway catches her eye; it haunts her dreams and changes her mind. She will do a period restoration on the house and make for a quick sale. This will take it off her hands for good.

Francis and Marie-Claire Liebersohn have unfinished business—they want someone to set the record straight seventy years after their deaths. Their hauntings reveal family secrets and awaken Kate to paranormal realities. Prompted by her friend, Lulu, Kate adopts a new mission to set matters right for living relatives, including herself.

Kate’s romance with her dog’s vet seems real life. The dog that pulls Kate into committing to a totally new life is endearing. The melting of Kate’s heart by the dog is realistic and heartwarming. The disturbing hauntings that Kate witnesses turn out to have a positive purpose. I loved this story. I couldn’t put it down.

Below is an excerpt from the novel:

“I turned to look back at the old house. Even in its shabby state, you’d be blind not to see that it had been magnificent at one time. I tried to imagine the grand old Craftsman dismantled, torn down and replaced with a cookie-cutter row of faux-French chateau townhouses. Something inside knotted my stomach. Guilt? I shrugged that off and considered the renovations needed to convert the place into a B&B.

“It might not be so crazy after all. Of course, I’d have to hire a manager to run it. But do I want to?

“The logical right side of my brain took over What? Are you nuts? Focus! You don’t want this. Think about it—the time, energy and money. I did the math. I was perfectly happy with my current career path—the sterile landscape of investment counseling. No personal attachments. The black and white, plusses and minuses, the safe uninvolved terrain of advising clients about solid investments. Simple. No emotional ties.

“This wasn’t anything like that. This bound me to my mother. My stomach twitched again. I did a quick mental one-eighty back to my original plan, which was to settle what business needed settling and get back to San Francisco, where my job and condo and lifestyle await. Not that many would call twelve-hour workdays and little free time for cultural or romantic involvement a lifestyle. Still, it was my world and I wanted to get back to it. I needed to retreat to the familiar, the safe, the unattached—the total opposite of this … house.

“I don’t owe this house or mother my time or money.

“That sealed it. I’d have Lizbeth list the property. I turned and started back up the path when I caught my foot on something, tripped, and landed face down in a tangle of withered hydrangeas at the foot of the stairs.

“’Oh, Kathryn,” Lizbeth squealed “Are you all right?’

“I scrambled to my feet, more embarrassed than damaged, and brushed off the remnants of dirt and debris. When I bent to pick up my satchel, I noticed something scrawled in concrete. It was partially hidden by the bushes. I pushed the dead brush aside and stared at the initials in a sketchy scrawl etched into the concrete: “WJL.” Above that: ‘Sumerland – 1941.’”

The author, M. Lee Buompensiero, is a third-generation San Diegan. She has supported the writing arts as a volunteer at the San Diego Writers and Editors Guild. For her many years as managing editor for the Guild’s annual anthology, The Guilded Pen, and for her efforts while serving on the Guild’s board, she received a Rhoda Riddell Builders Award.

Buompensiero also writes under the pen name, “Loren Zahn,” and is the author of the Theo Hunter Mystery Series: Dirty Little Murders, Deadly Little Secrets, and Fatal Little Lies.