SUMMER CRAFT FAIR JUNE 11-13 IN LA MESA

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

June 10, 2021 (La Mesa) – Ready for some summer shopping? A summer craft fair presented by The Applecrate and Traveling Treasures will be held at Helix High School in La Mesa (7323 University Ave) this weekend.  Items for sale will include home décor, birdhouses, succulents, gardening items, Americana, vintage goods, jewelry, baby items, glassware, summer specialties, food and more.

The hours are Friday, June 11 from 3 to 7 p.m, Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

For questions, contact showpro@cox.net.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon