East County News Service

June 10, 2021 (La Mesa) – Ready for some summer shopping? A summer craft fair presented by The Applecrate and Traveling Treasures will be held at Helix High School in La Mesa (7323 University Ave) this weekend. Items for sale will include home décor, birdhouses, succulents, gardening items, Americana, vintage goods, jewelry, baby items, glassware, summer specialties, food and more.

The hours are Friday, June 11 from 3 to 7 p.m, Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

For questions, contact showpro@cox.net.