SUMMER HEATS UP WITH SANTEE SUMMER CONCERTS

Source: Santee Summer Concerts

May 31, 2022 (Santee) -- The Santee Summer Concerts are back. After 38 years, concerts in Santee have become a tradition that draw crowds to a local park for free live music.

“Our Thursday night concerts are a great way to start your weekends all summer long with a wide range of music from rock to country to top 40 hits,” said Jon Shellhammer, Santee’s Special Events Supervisor.

The concerts are held at Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive. In addition to live music, there will be a variety of food vendors and other fun activities. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food and picnic in the park.

Concerts are held 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday evenings from June 9 to August 18 (with the exception of June 30).

Guests are encouraged to carpool, rideshare, bike, or walk to the concerts whenever possible.

The concerts are sponsored by the City of Santee, Barona Resort & Casino, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Epic Wings, and Mission Realty Group.

More information can be found at www.SanteeSummerConcerts.com.

2022 Santee Summer Concerts Lineup

Date

Band

Description

June 9, 2022

The Mighty Untouchables

World-Class Cover Band

June 16, 2022

Upstream

SoCal's Premier Caribbean, Reggae, Soca Band

June 23, 2022

8-Track Highway

Classic 70s & 80s Cali Rock

July 7, 2022

PHT Country

Modern Country Rock

July 14, 2022

Journeymen

Tribute to Journey & More

July 21, 2022

Bill Magee Blues Band

Lowdown Dirty Blues

July 28, 2022

Santana Soul

Tribute to Santana

August 4, 2022

BetaMaxx

Ultra-High Energy 80s Experience

August 11, 2022

Cassie B's 90s Remix

90s Music Experience

August 18, 2022

New Rules Collective

Top 40, R&B, Pop, Classic Rock

 


