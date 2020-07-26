SUMMER LIBRARY ACTIVITIES ONLINE

July 26, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Although San Diego County libraries remain closed except for curbside  pickups, the library system is offering a Summer Learning Challenge. This year, all ages are being challenged to read, learn and create online.

You can register online at https://sdcl.readsquared.com/ to track your reading progress, write book reviews for the community to enjoy, and complete local learning challenges to bring local art, culture, and recreation opportunities directly to you online.


