SUMMER OF WINE TRAIL EACH WEEKEND IN JUNE

By Miriam Raftery

June 8, 2021 (Ramona) – The Ramona Valley Vineyards Association invites you to experience the beautiful Ramona wine country and visit up to 16 wineries on Saturdays and Sundays in June during the “Summer of Wine Trail.”

Purchase a passport for $10 and have access to participating wineries and receive three tastes for just $3 at each winery, which you will pay the wineries for. In addition, receive a charcuterie board provided by Ramona Family Naturals for pickup on your wine tasting adventure.

Show the wineries your Eventbrite ticket, or print out a passport emailed to you the week of the event. Call Ramona Family Naturals at 760-787-5987 to reserve your board 24 hours before pick up.

Event questions: marketing@rvva.org

Participating Wineries:

Beach House Winery

Correcaminos Vineyard

Hatfield Creek Vineyard & Winery

La Finquita Winery & Vineyard

Mahogany Mountain Ranch Winery

Milagro Winery

Old Julian Vineyards

Pamo Valley Winery

Principe di Tricase Winery

Ramona Ranch Winery & Vineyard

Rancho San Martin Winery

Schwaesdall Winery

Three Hills Winery

Turtle Rock Ridge Winery

Vineyard Grant James

Woof’n Rose Winery

Purchase Your Ticket Here