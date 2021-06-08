SUMMER OF WINE TRAIL EACH WEEKEND IN JUNE

By Miriam Raftery
June 8, 2021 (Ramona) – The Ramona Valley Vineyards Association invites you to experience the beautiful Ramona wine country and visit up to 16 wineries on Saturdays and Sundays in June during the “Summer of Wine Trail.”
Purchase a passport for $10 and have access to participating wineries and receive three tastes for just $3 at each winery, which you will pay the wineries for. In addition, receive a charcuterie board provided by Ramona Family Naturals for pickup on your wine tasting adventure.
Show the wineries your Eventbrite ticket, or print out a passport emailed to you the week of the event. Call Ramona Family Naturals at 760-787-5987 to reserve your board 24 hours before pick up.
Event questions: marketing@rvva.org
Participating Wineries:
Beach House Winery
Correcaminos Vineyard
Hatfield Creek Vineyard & Winery
La Finquita Winery & Vineyard
Mahogany Mountain Ranch Winery
Milagro Winery
Old Julian Vineyards
Pamo Valley Winery
Principe di Tricase Winery
Ramona Ranch Winery & Vineyard
Rancho San Martin Winery
Schwaesdall Winery
Three Hills Winery
Turtle Rock Ridge Winery
Vineyard Grant James
Woof’n Rose Winery
