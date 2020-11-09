SUNBELT CELEBRATES NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH WITH NEW RELEASE AND ONLINE PROGRAMS

By Miriam Raftery

November 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- Just in time for Native American Heritage Month, Sunbelt Publications announces the release of California Indian Basketry: Ikons of the Florescence by Wayne A. Thompson and Eugene S. Mejeran. You can stream a spotlight sneak preview or pre-order a copy with 20% early bird discount.

The celebration of Native American Heritage Month continues this week with Sunbelt’s spotlight by Michael Connolly Miskwish on Kumeyaay Cosmology and the following week's talk with Michael ilken-Robertson on Kumeyaay Ethnobotany. There is still time and space to register for both talks.

November 12th, 2020 @ 1 p.m. | Kumeyaay Cosmology with Michael Connolly Miskwish

November 18th, 2020 @ 1 p.m. | Kumeyaay Ethnobotany with Michael Wilken-Robertson

