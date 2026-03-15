Sunrise to sunset is theme of 2026 Lake Jennings photo contest

East County News Service

March 15, 2026 (Lakeside) – Lake Jennings invites you to enter your best photos taken at Lake Jennings between April 1 and April 30, 2026. “Lights, camera… lake life! Show us your best lake adventures, wildlife sightings, epic catches, and golden sunsets,” the lake’s post on Facebook reads.

This year’s theme is “sunrise to sunset.” Deadline to enter is May 1, 2026.

Prizes will be awarded in adult and youth categories.

Photos must be in JPEG format, high resolution (at least 300 PPI), with no watermarks.

Photos and usage rights become the property of Lake Jennings.

For more information, visit https://www.lakejennings.org.