SUP. ANDERSON PRAISES VOTE IN SUPPORT OF AGENDA TIMELINE EXTENSION

East County News Service

June 3, 2025 (San Diego) -- San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson (photo, left) the county's District 2 representative and voice, praised a unanimous vote on Tuesday, June 3 from his fellow supervisors regarding extending public notice review time for the Board of Supervisors agenda.

On Tuesday, Anderson said, "Today's vote was a baby step in the right direction for transparency and for my constituents' ability to have adequate notice and input on County decisions."

Anderson has long been advocating for advance transparency and engagement by extending agenda review times.

Anderson in April asked for county residents to weigh in to the board so that it was understood that "public engagement is essential to making sure that County government works for you."

Anderson has been concerned that the County currently posts Board of Supervisors meeting agendas here six days before meetings, with changes or edits posted just two days before.

The current schedule "severely limits public input and participation," Anderson wrote in a public email in April.

"I believe that my constituents need sufficient time to review Board decisions that directly impact their communities," he wrote.

Anderson represents more than 620,000 residents of District 2, including more than 50 communities. His area includes cities like El Cajon, visitor-heavy towns like Julian and rural communities like Potrero. D2 is known for its suburbs, backcountry landscapes and home-grown events. Anderson said that some communities such as Ramona, Jacumba, Borrego Springs and Julian require extensive travel time to reach the County Administration Center in downtown San Diego.

It can take up to 100 minutes each way, depending on traffic, travelling more than 145 miles, he said, also adding that public transportation in those communities "can be nonexistent or extremely difficult -- often requiring multiple transfers, long travel times and later departures."

He said while there are remote alternatives such as calling into the Board meeting or submitting e-Comments, "these are not always feasible for unincorporated residents."

Implementation of the changes are recommended to be effective for Board meetings occurring after January 1, 2026.