SUPERIOR COURT DELAYS NEW CIVIL JURY TRIALS DUE TO COVID-19

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CC by SA-NC

March 13, 2020 (San Diego) – San Diego Superior Court Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne has sent the following message, which was forwarded to local attorneys by the Association of Business and Trial Lawyers, San Diego:

Please be advised that due to COVID-19 response and planning, all new civil jury trials will be postponed until at least after March 31, 2020. Ongoing jury trials are not affected. You are advised to contact your assigned trial department for more information.