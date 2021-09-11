SUPERVISOR ANDERSON ASKS PUBLIC TO TAKE SURVEY ON IMPROVING COUNTY TRANSPARENCY

By Miriam Raftery

September 11, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- For his first initiative as County Supervisor, East County’s representative Joel Anderson established the Transparency Subcommittee to solicit ideas from the public to improve access and participation with their County government. At a recent hearing, over 60 people attended and hundreds sent in comments with “great suggestions to ensure the public’s interest is best served,” says Anderson.

He adds, “I’d love your feedback on the input we have heard so far. P lease take this survey and let me know which ideas you support. There’s also room for you to write in your own ideas if you don’t see them listed in the survey,” says Anderson.

Click here to take the survey.

Ideas proposed so far include having supervisors hold meetings in all districts, not just downtown, scheduling controversial items at specific times so people don’t have to wait all day, improving language access during public meetings, and alerting public speakers via text messages when it’s their turn to address the board.

Other ideas including posting board letters for 30 days on Supervisors’ website before taking action and opening up committee meetings to the public.