By Miriam Raftery

April 30, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – In honor of Earth Day, Supervisor Joel Anderson posted a video on YouTube urging his colleagues to support environmental equity for all residents.

In the video, Anderson noted that his District 2 in East County has often suffered a disproportionate share of negative environmental impacts, from wildfires to air pollution.

View video: https://youtu.be/zsi_aeSHPqs