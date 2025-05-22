SUPERVISOR ANDERSON: HOW TO HELP PLANE CRASH VICTIMS

East County News Service

Photo courtesy of ECM news partner 10 News

May 22, 2025 (San Diego) –Supervisor Joel Anderson today offered a statement on the deadly plane crash that occurred in a Tierrasanta neighborhood near Murphy Canyon, along with advice on organizations helping collect donations and items to assist residents displaced by the crash.

"My office is closely monitoring the situation in our district where a small plane crashed into a Murphy Canyon neighborhood,” Sup. Anderson says.”Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have been killed and we wish those who have been injured a full recovery. Thank you to our incredible first responders who helped evacuate more than 100 people to safety in the early hours this morning."

The following organizations are currently collecting donations for the families impacted by this devastating crash. For more information, residents can contact:

Zero8Hundred - 858-944-0800

Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) - 858-695-6810

The crash killed the pilot and two passengers, damaged 10-15 homes and numerous vehicles, causing around 100 residents to be evacuated during cleanup of jet fuel and debris.

For important updates on road closures and evacuations, residents can visit Alert San Diego and their Emergency Map using the links below: