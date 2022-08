By Miriam Raftery

August 10, 2022 (Julian) – Supervisor Joel Anderson and the Julian Chamber of Commerce will host a Julian community coffee and town hall meeting on Thursday, August 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event will be held in the Julian Town Hall, 2129 Main Street, in Julian.

Residents are invited to discuss issues that are important to you and your family.

RSVP to 619 531-5522.