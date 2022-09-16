SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING

$5 million remaining in the second round of funding; applications due Oct. 11

Source: Supervisor Joel Anderson

Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon

September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.

"Many cities have taken advantage of the first round of funding, so I wanted to make sure my cities have every opportunity to apply for this second and final round of funding,” shared Anderson.

The most recent Point-in-Time Count (PITC) data shows that the City of El Cajon saw a dramatic increase (69%) in the amount of homeless activity in El Cajon from 2020 to 2022.

“The City of El Cajon, nor any other city in my district, should not have to go at it alone when addressing homelessness. When I asked East County Cities to sign the Memorandum of Understanding, I committed to provide County resources to help them address homelessness and this is one of many resources that we are offering,” Anderson stated.

Last July, four cities in East County, including El Cajon and Santee, formally signed the East County Cities Memorandum of Understanding (ECC-MOU) aimed at developing a joint plan of action to address homelessness in East County. Cities have until October 11, 2022 to apply for this grant funding.