SUPERVISOR DIANNE JACOB ENDORSES YES ON A , “SAVE OUR SAN DIEGO COUNTRYSIDE” CAMPAIGN

March 1, 2020 (San Diego) -- Citing the endless parade of misinformation being peddled to defeat Measure A, San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob today announced she endorses Yes on A.

“I have no problem with campaigning hard, but some folks against Measure A have gone too far,” said Supervisor Jacob. “I can’t sit back while outrageous and offensive claims are being made. I’m supporting Measure A because it simply ensures that voters, not five elected officials, will have the final say on County General Plan busting projects in the rural and semi-rural areas.”

Measure A is a grassroots initiative designed to give San Diego County residents a stronger voice in determining how and where housing is built in the unincorporated county. The initiative, organized by grassroots environmental and good planning advocates, requires voter approval of proposed changes to the County’s General Plan that would significantly increase residential density in fire-prone rural and semi-rural areas.

San Diego County’s General Plan concentrates new housing in areas where roads, public safety, schools, and other services are already available. These locations are easier to defend from wildfire and have a lower taxpayer burden because they don’t require new infrastructure. The General Plan also zones for housing in areas that would limit traffic impacts. Measure A gives voters an opportunity to say “no” to dense developments in rural and semi-rural areas.

Measure A is opposed by developers, the real estate industry and politicians backed by those interests. It is opposed by the County Democratic Party, which is backed by labor unions that benefit from construction and which argues that the measure would help meet the region’s housing needs. It is opposed by San Diego Democrats for Environmental Action, however, which seeks to preserve wildlife habitat and open spaces.

