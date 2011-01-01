SUPERVISOR DIANNE JACOB WILL HOLD VIRTUAL TOWN HALL ON COVID 19 THURSDAY

East County News Service

San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob will hold an East County Virtual Town Hall on Thursday to discuss the novel coronavirus, and she is encouraging residents in her district to submit questions.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten will take part in the meeting, which will take place at 4 p.m.

To tune in, you can listen on a web browser or a smart phone at https://bit.ly/2JC7tSZ . You can also call in by dialing (415) 466-7000. The participant PIN number is 2097869.

Jacob, who represents District 2, announced the Virtual Townhall on Facebook. She encourages constituents to send questions to dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov . District 2 encompasses more than 50 communities including La Mesa, Julian and Potrero.