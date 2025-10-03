Supervisor Joel Anderson and Sheriff Kelly Martinez to host Wildfire Safety Town Hall in Ramona on Monday, Oct. 6

East County News Service

Photo, L-R: CalFire Chief Tony Mecham, Sheriff Kelly Martinez, & Supervisor Joel Anderson

October 3, 2025 (Ramona) - San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson and Sheriff Kelly Martinez are hosting a wildfire safety town hall during Fire Prevention Week in Ramona on Monday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ramona Library (1275 Main St., Ramona).

Supervisor Anderson, Sheriff Martinez, CalFire Chief Tony Mecham, and local public safety leaders will lead a town hall guiding residents through best practices in fire prevention. The event will include presentations on best practices that can help protect you, your family, and your neighborhood.

The event will also feature a special presentation from Joe Gabaldon, Senior Public Affairs Manager at San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE) on public safety power shutoffs and the resources available to residents if/when they occur.