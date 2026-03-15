Supervisor Joel Anderson runs for Treasurer-Tax Collector

By Miriam Raftery

March 15, 2026 (San Diego) – East County Supervisor Joel Anderson is running for county Treasurer-Tax Collector. Anderson, who holds a degree in finance from Cal Poly Pomona, has extensive governing experience, having previously served in the California Senate and Assembly and on the Padre Dam Municipal Water District Board.

A Republican, Anderson has long positioned himself as a taxpayer’s champion, but has also been a pragmatist who understands the value of working with his colleagues, sometimes crossing the aisle to support a colleague’s measure in order to win votes for his own legislative proposals. During his time in Sacramento, a study by the Sacramento Bee found Anderson the third most independent legislator based on his voting record, though he also earned 100% ratings from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and the California Taxpayers Association.

Anderson told Voice of San Diego that he is running to solve problems that he says have arisen since the resignation last summer of Dan McAllister, who served for 23 years and passed away shortly after retiring. He indicated he is running because he believes he can have a more meaningful impact as treasurer-tax collector.

He faces three primary challengers. Larry Cohen, a Democrat who has worked in the pharmaceutical industry and as a staffer for Juan Vargas on the City Council, was appointed interim treasurer-tax collector earlier this year. Shirley Nakawatase, a certified public accountant, is endorsed by the Republican Party. Former Oceanside city treasurer Victor Roy is also in the race.

The two candidates with the most votes in the June primary will face off in a November run-off election. If Anderson wins in November, it would create a vacancy on the Board of Supervisors that could trigger a special election. Anderson was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2024; he would not be eligible to run for supervisor again in 2028 due to term limits.

Anderson is the first county supervisor to run for another county elected position while in office. His campaign is endorsed by local unions representing Cal Fire firefighters, electrical workers and carpenters, as well as the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

The treasurer-tax collector position pays a salary of $248,000 and would also assure a pension for Anderson, who did not accrue any retirement credits during his 12 years in the state legislature, since legislators are exempt from the state pension system, La Prensa reports. As a Supervisor, he has accrued only five years in the county retirement system.

As an elected official, Anderson has fought to improve public safety, wildfire preparedness, protect consumers amid emerging technology, expand services for homeless people, build affordable housing, and help small businesses.

Learn more at his campaign website: https://www.electjoelanderson.com/about