SUPERVISOR REDISTRICTING HEARINGS ANNOUNCED: AUG. 26 IN EL CAJON AND MORE

By Miriam Raftery

August 24, 2021 (San Diego) – How should redistricting lines be drawn for San Diego County’s supervisorial district? The County of San Diego Independent Redistricting Commission is hosting pre-mapping public hearings to hear from residents. The hearings will be held both in-personal and virtually online.

For East County residents in District 2, currently represented by Joel Anderson, a hearing is set for Thursday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Community Center, 195 E. Douglas Ave. in El Cajon. Meeting link for Aug. 26 El Cajon hearing.

Other hearings are slated for other districts, as well as a general hearing on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. in Spring Valley

Below is the full schedule of upcoming events and locations:

Thursday, August 26 at 5:30 p.m.- District 2

Ronald Reagan Community Center, 195 E. Douglas Ave., El Cajon, CA 92020 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – District 3

Escondido Chamber of Commerce, 720 N. Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025

Thursday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m. – District 4

Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, 5148 Market St., San Diego CA 92114

Saturday, September 18 at 1 p.m. – General Hearing

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum, 6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92011

Thursday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m. – District 5

Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Dr., Vista, CA 92084

Saturday, September 25 at 1 p.m. – General Hearing

Spring Valley Community Center, 8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley, CA 91977

If you need live language interpretation of the meeting, call (858)277-2822 or email redistricting@abasd.org at least 24 hours before the meeting.

You can get Zoom meeting information, submit comments, learn more about redistricting, and find your current district at www.sandiegocounty.gov/redistricting. You can also identify your community of interest using the Community Builder Tool.

The County recommends that you wear a face covering if you attend an indoor public meeting, regardless of vaccination status.

