SUPERVISORS APPROVE ANDERSON’S NEIGHBORHOOD REINVESTMENT PROGRAM GRANT ALLOCATIONS

More than a dozen East County organizations receive funding for ongoing projects

East County News Service

March 12, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson awarded more than a dozen organizations in East County with funds from the Neighborhood Reinvestment Program (NRP) grant at the March 1, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting. These organizations received amounts ranging from $800 to $75,000 for ongoing projects. The goal of the NRP grant is to reinvest taxpayer money into our communities for the benefit of the public.

Among those chosen by Anderson to receive funds include Lions, Tigers & Bears, Noah Homes, Inc., Julian Women’s Club, San Diego Hunger Coalition, Rise Up Industries, Home of Guiding Hands, and more.

“There are so many wonderful and worthy organizations in my district, and I am thrilled to be able to help support some of these organizations that are doing incredible work to improve our East County communities,” shared Supervisor Joel Anderson.

Anderson is the only form of government for more than 200,000 constituents living in the unincorporated areas of the 1,500 square miles of the Second District—the most unincorporated residents out of the five supervisorial districts. These allocated funds are crucial to the development and success of the communities he represents.

One of the recipients, Noah Homes, Inc., plans to use their allocated funds for electrical upgrades, and on construction of small venues structures for use at community events at the Noah Homes Enchanted Village.

“We are very grateful to Supervisor Anderson and to the community for supporting us in our mission to provide lifelong homes and services for people with developmental disabilities like Down syndrome and autism,” said Katie Renvall, Philanthropy & Events Manager at Noah Homes. “By enhancing the lights and structures at our annual Enchanted Village in December, we are able to invite even more people to Noah Homes to celebrate the season, meet thousands of others in our community, and provide much needed jobs for our residents.”

Supervisor Anderson welcomes groups within his district to apply for the Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant by visiting his website at www.supervisorjoelanderson.com/nrp.