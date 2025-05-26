SUPERVISORS APPROVE FUNDS FOR SLEEPING CABINS IN LEMON GROVE, SHIFT MONEY FROM STALLED RV PARKING PROJECT IN LAKESIDE

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

May 25, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – San Diego County Supervisors this week approved a measure introduced by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Monica Montgomery-Steppe to fund first-year operations and services for the Troy Street sleeping cabins project, which supervisors previously authorized to house homeless individuals on state Caltrans land in Lemon Grove.

T he board action authorizes $3.5 million for the sleeping cabins in Lemon Grove, which will provide temporary shelter and support services for an estimated 140 people a year with 60 cabins. Another $868,568 is directed to the Regional Homeless Assistance Program (RHAP) for emergency housing services countywide, including motel vouchers. RHAP is expected to help support long-term operational costs.

The Lemon Grove project is projected to cost $11 million to build, using leftover COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government, with $3 million in annual operating costs with onsite services including case management, laundry and restroom facilities, housing navigation to help people find permanent housing, access to behavioral health services, public benefits, employment, disability benefits support, credit repair and more.

The funds had originally been allocated for the Willow Recreational Vehicle (RV) Senior and Family Parking Project in Lakeside, but that project has been discontinued.

"These reallocated funds will go directly to programs that can make an immediate difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness,” Supervisor Anderson says. "We are turning an unused investment into real, meaningful support.”

Supervisor Montgomery Steppe, in a press release issued jointly with Supervisor Anderson on the bipartisan approval, states: "The Troy Street project and RHAP are examples of how the County is stepping up to provide both shelter and services effectively, and ultimately, a pathway to stable housing.

"These projects are going to provide positive intervention for our most vulnerable residents, and I'm proud to be part of that work,” she concludes.

The Lemon Grove project was approved after a similar, but larger, sleeping cabins in Spring Valley was cancelled due to community objections including proximity to schools. Lemon Grove, a small city with a tight budget, had 110 homeless persons, according to the Point in Time Count in January.

All were unsheltered, since the city has no homeless shelter or transitional housing. But some Lemon Grove residents have objected to the project and to the process, since supervisors voted to approve the tiny homes a day before a listening session with residents was scheduled.

Months later, the city council held a community meeting on the project, with many residents voicing concerns over the project near homes and a school.On social media, several residents reacted to news of the county’s funding for the sleeping homes in Lemon Grove.

"Homeless shelters are as popular in neighborhoods as toxic waste dumps and bike lanes," Sean Mo observed on a Facebook forum devoted to Lemon Grove issues.

Chris Williams, a business owner and former mayoral candidate, suggested targeting Lemon Grove and Spring Valley is "the epitome of black, brown and lower income communities being sold the hell out."

He wants to know why wealthy communities aren’t getting homeless shelters.

"According to elected officials who represent more affluent areas, the low barrier encampment would NOT work for their communities/districts, but it’s sure good enough for OUR communities/districts," he states. "Marginalization magnified. Injustice intensified."