SUPERVISORS CONSIDER CHANGE TO WITHDRAW PERMITS AFTER TWO YEARS OF INACTIVITY

Source: County of San Diego

September 30, 2021 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego has provided notice of intent to amend the County Zoning Ordinance and County Subdivision Ordinance to automatically withdraw inactive permits after two consecutive years of inactivity. The proposed ordinance amendments can be reviewed at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/Public_Review_Non-CEQA.html.

Under this process, public review is not required; however, any comments received will be accepted and taken into consideration. Comments on the proposed ordinance amendments must be sent to the Planning & Development Services (PDS) address listed above and should reference the project number and name, as shown below:

COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO ZONING ORDINANCE AND SUBDIVISION AMENDMENTS TO ESTABLISH PROCEDURES FOR THE CLOSING OF INACTIVE PERMIT APPLICATIONS: PDS2020-POD-20-013

In October of 2009, the County Board of Supervisors (Board) enacted Board Policy I-137 titled “Processing Inactive Projects.” This policy directs PDS to place projects with a history of inactivity into idle status where they are put on an administrative hold. In November of 2019, the Board directed PDS to draft amendments to the County Zoning Ordinance and County Subdivision Ordinance to outline a new process for inactive projects. These amendments would replace Board Policy I-137, which is set to be deleted in April of 2022.​

The amendments to the County Zoning Ordinance and the County Subdivision Ordinance do not propose any development. Under the proposed amendments, a project would be deemed inactive if the project applicant has not submitted requested documents, information, and/or funds necessary to continue processing the project within one year of the request by PDS.

The project applicant may apply for a two-year extension to provide the requested items. After two years, the applicant must either apply for an additional two-year extension or the project would be withdrawn. After the second two-year extension, the applicant may apply for a final two-year extension if there are “extenuating circumstances” applicable to the project. Extenuating circumstances include events or requirements that are out of the control of the applicant, including mandated requirements or review from other government agencies, the need to complete studies that include surveys or other associated requirements, the discovery of new environmental issues affecting the project and/or financial hardship. If the applicant does not apply for an extension, the project would be withdrawn. ​

Comments on the proposed amendments must be received no later than November 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. for a 32-day public disclosure period. For additional information, please contact Bronwyn Brown at Bronwyn.Brown@sdcounty.ca.gov or (858) 414-3244.