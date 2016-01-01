Supervisors greenlight pilot program for El Capitan Reservoir, promising expanded access

San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve pilot program for El Capitan Reservoir. Photo courtesy Friends of San Diego Lakes via Instagram

By Karen Pearlman

Oct. 1, 2025 (San Diego County) -- I n a move hailed by East County residents and recreation advocates, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a pilot program that could dramatically expand public access and recreational opportunities at El Capitan Reservoir in Lakeside.

Championed by Supervisor Joel Anderson of District 2 and Vice Chair Monica Montgomery Steppe of District 4, by a 5-0 vote, the Supervisors approved a recommendation to allocate up to $2.4 million over four years to allow the County’s Department of Parks and Recreation to oversee maintenance and operation of the reservoir's recreational activities.

The goal is to establish a consistent, year-round operation model similar to the successful long-term partnership currently in place at Lake Morena.

"I can say we are so encouraged by the collaboration with the city and county," said El Cajon resident Rob Magargal, an avid outdoorsman. "Being major stakeholders in El Capitan we are extremely encouraged by this and we look forward to pending negotiations. We feel this as being something great for all of San Diego."

Residents like Magargal have long voiced concerns over the inconsistent and limited access to city of San Diego-owned reservoirs, several of which are located in unincorporated communities.

The new proposal is directly inspired by the enduring success of Lake Morena, the city of San Diego-owned reservoir that has been leased, operated and maintained by County DPR since 1970.

The Lake Morena model has been praised for providing year-round, consistent and affordable recreation while safeguarding water quality and relieving the city of San Diego of operating expenses.

An earlier 2022 memorandum to the Board highlighted DPR's successful improvements to campsites, restrooms, and trails at Lake Morena. In a clear demonstration of the model's affordability, a December 2024 analysis by San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission found Lake Morena's public fee structure to be significantly more affordable than privately managed sites like El Capitan.

El Capitan Reservoir has been managed by a private concessionaire and has faced ongoing challenges, including frequent monthly closures, limited operating hours and inconsistent services. This lack of access has disproportionately affected residents in East County who have fewer public recreational alternatives than those closer to the Pacific Ocean.

The Board's action Wednesday seeks to correct this imbalance.

The pilot initiative will not only address long-standing community concerns about access to the reservoir, "but also ensure that one of the County’s most treasured natural assets is available to all San Diegans,” the board agenda item stated.

The project has strong public backing, with over 6,000 residents signing petitions opposing prior closure proposals.

The pilot project will fund up to $600,000 annually starting in Fiscal Year 2026-27 for staffing, expanded hours and day-to-day maintenance.

The City of San Diego would maintain its responsibility for dam operations and water quality monitoring. The annual net cost to the County is projected to be approximately $500,000, with annual revenues from recreational activities estimated at up to $65,000.

In the short term, the Board also approved a one-time allocation of $75,000 for the current fiscal year 2025-26).

This funding will backfill recent city of San Diego funding reductions, ensuring uninterrupted access through the end of the fiscal year, and fund a necessary facility condition assessment.

County staff has been directed to explore the viability of a formal agreement with the city of San Diego and is expected to report back to the county within 120 days.

If a partnership is finalized, the County’s management is expected to support small business growth in the surrounding communities of Lakeside by increasing foot traffic and tourism for local restaurants and bait and tackle shops.

The unanimous vote ensures that the County moves forward to enhance equitable access to high-quality, sustainable outdoor recreation for all its residents.

After the vote, Anderson and Montgomery Steppe shared their thoughts on the enhancement of the reservoir, with Anderson thanking Montgomery Steppe, members of the Friends of the San Diego Lakes group, members of the San Diego Council of Bass Clubs, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee Local 127.

"We are excited to continue working with the City to enhance recreation access at the El Capitan Reservoir and come to an agreement that is a win-win for everyone while protecting the jobs of current staff who do an incredible job maintaining our treasured reservoirs," Andersn said.

Montgomery Steppe thanked Anderson and said that avoiding closures "underscores the importance of parks and recreation resources for County residents."

"We all agree that keeping El Capitan Reservoir and its recreational programming open as much as possible is a priority," she said. "I look forward to seeing how the County and the City can work together to achieve this shared goal."

Previously, Anderson worked with the Friends of San Diego Lakes, the San Diego Council of Bass Clubs, the County of San Diego, and the City of San Diego on a solution to a proposed cut to the City of San Diego's Lakes Recreation Program.