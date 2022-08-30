SUPERVISORS HEAR UPDATE ON NEW DEPARTMENT’S PROGRESS HELPING HOMELESS PEOPLE, IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES

East County News Service; San Diego County Communications Office contributed to this report

August 30, 2022 (San Diego) -- A new County department reported Tuesday that in its first year, it secured $30 million to address homelessness, provided housing options for over 4,400 people, held or participated in hundreds of community events to create equitable communities and worked to support immigrants and refugees.

Officials from the County’s Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities updated County Supervisors on the department’s progress during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The department, created in July 2021 as part of the County Health and Human Services Agency, is comprised of three separate offices, homeless solutions, equitable communities and immigrant and refugee affairs.

Countywide, San Diego had 8,427 homeless individuals as of the annual Point in Time count held in January 2022. San Diego has among the highest housing prices in the nation as well as high rents; lack of affordable housing is a key factor in the region’s high rate of homelessness.

Our region has also long been a hub for refugees and immigrants from around the world. In Fiscal Year 2021-22, our county took in 3,715 refugees from many countries, including recent arrivals from Afghanistan and the Ukraine. Refugees and immigrants, many traumatized after fleeing violence, face housing affordability problems as well as other issues, such as language barriers.

Officials said Tuesday that the new department continues collaborative efforts to secure additional funding to support vulnerable populations including people experiencing homelessness, underserved communities, immigrants, migrants and refugees in the region.

The Department shared its first-year accomplishments, which included creating the County’s first Safe Parking site for people experiencing homelessness in East County. The Department worked with the City of San Diego and the Lucky Duck Foundation to create the 150 emergency-bed Rosecrans Shelter that will provide behavioral health services onsite.

The Department also has new programs that offer housing options and supportive services for people with disabilities, justice-involved people with behavioral health and physical health needs, veterans, elderly and young people.

The department’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs created a task force to support Afghan evacuees in San Diego. And the Department’s Community Health and Engagement Teams took part in more than 240 community events and connected more than 12,300 people to County resources. The department also added Community Health Workers as permanent department staff to provide essential linkages to County services in underserved communities.

“Following a reorganization of resources and with support from the Board of Supervisors, the new Department of Homeless Solution and Equitable Communities was able over the last year to make a positive impact, ensure equity and connect thousands of San Diegans to housing and other essential resources” said Barbara Jiménez, the department’s Community Operations Officer. “While much remains to be done, we are confident that our team is poised to continue its efforts to ensure equity in delivering necessary services and help to underserved communities.”

In receiving the report Tuesday, County Supervisors also voted unanimously to direct the department to take action to accept a $2 million allocation of Afghan refugee supplemental funding from the California Department of Social Services. Officials said San Diego County is one of only four counties to receive the allocation.

Some of the additional accomplishments the department reported Tuesday included: