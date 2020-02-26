SUPERVISORS TO HOLD HEARING FEB. 26 ON PROPOSED ZONING LANGUAGE FOR FORMER FOREST CONSERVATION INITIATIVE (FCI) PROPERTIES

Eas t County News Service

February 25, 2020 (San Diego) – On Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m., San Diego County’s Planning & Development Services will present to the Board of Supervisors a Zoning Ordinance amendment to include “Former Forest Conservation Initiative Properties Overlay of Part Five: Special Area Regulations” on former Forest Conservation Initiative lands that lie outside of Village or Rural Village boundaries.

The Forest Conservation initiative passed initially by voters once protected extensive forest lands in the vicinity of Cleveland National Forest, but the measure expired through sunsetting and was not renewed by Supervisors.

The Overlay does not change underlying land use regulations or General Plan densities. However, it requires additional analyses and findings before approval of any proposals that increase residential density on these lands beyond what is currently allowed by the General Plan.

The Supervisors meeting will be held in the County Administration office at 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, Room on the north end of the third floor.

The official agenda, Board Letter, and supporting materials have been published and are available on the Clerk of the Board website at: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bosa/bos-calendar-meetings.html?date=02/26/2020&meetingtype=BOARD OF SUPERVISORS - Wed

The Board Letter contains a description and analysis of the proposed changes as well asn public input received as of the date of printing.

Additional public comments can be directly submitted to the Clerk of the Board at publiccomment@sdcounty.ca.gov until 5:00 p.m. on February 25, 2020. Please reference the hearing date and agenda item in your correspondence.

The project website is also available with additional information: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/advance/FCIzoningupdate.html

If you have any questions about the Board of Supervisors or project website materials, you can contact Robert Efird, project manager at: PDS.advanceplanning@sdcounty.ca.gov

(858) 505-6677

If you wish to speak at the Board hearing, you must submit a Request to Speak form to the Clerk of the Board, prior to the scheduled 9:00 a.m. start of the meeting. The general policy of the Board regarding individuals who wish to address the Board is to allow up to three minutes per person and up to 15 minutes for organized group presentations of three or more people - please note each member of the group is required to speak.

For additional information on public participation at Board hearings, see the following link: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/bos/boardrules.html#4

