Supervisors OK updating ordinance for amplified music at boutique wineries

Grapes at Sierra Roble Winery in Warner Springs

Photo and story by Karen Pearlman

Feb. 11, 2026 (San Diego County) — The silence will at last be broken at some of East County’s smallest vineyards.

T he San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously to amend the County Zoning Ordinance, allowing amplified live music at boutique wineries.

The decision marks a major shift for the region’s roughly 100 small-scale operations, which have been restricted from using speakers or mechanical music since the "by-right" winery tier was created in 2010.

County officials say the update is designed to strengthen the rural economy and help family-run wineries remain financially sustainable while facing challenges like drought, rising water costs and economic uncertainty.

"This is less about turning vineyards into concert venues and more about survival in a modern economy," said Sue Robinson, president of the Ramona Valley Vineyard Association and co-owner of Correcaminos winery. "Music becomes an enhancement to the wine experience—not a replacement for it."

Balancing business and neighbors

The new rules come with strict "good neighbor" protections to ensure the rural peace of communities remains intact.

Key provisions include:

Sound limits with a strict 50-decibel limit at the property line;

Music limited to daytime hours, ending at sunset or 6 p.m. during winter months;

Music must remain "accessory" to wine tasting, with ticketed concerts, spectator sports, and karaoke remain strictly prohibited;

Speakers must be set back at least 200 feet from property lines to mitigate noise bleed.

Supervisor Joel Anderson, whose region includes many of the roughly mall-scale winemaking operators in the county, said the amendment change will "give more small businesses a chance" for success.

Anderson championed more staff research and consideration ahead with sound studies to allow for physical or natural barriers between live music locations and property lines so that more entertainment would be allowed.

"Common sense ways of approaching (changes)... they would enhance and give people a better experience and it would allow more local entertainers to perform, and it would generate more tax dollars to the county," he said.

He thanked county staff for their diligence and said he knew that many of the local vintners were on a first-name basis with them because of the amount of conversations around the subject.

A level playing field

The move follows years of advocacy from the San Diego County Vintners Association, sparked in part by noise complaints in 2024 that highlighted the "gray area" in which boutique wineries operate. While larger wineries have already been enjoying more flexibility, boutique owners have felt they were losing customers to venues that could offer a more complete ambiance.

With the spring and summer seasons approaching, local boutique winemakers can now hire local musicians to play for visitors without the burden of expensive Major Use Permits.

"The 'by-right' ordinance in 2010 was a good start, but businesses evolve," Robinson said. "Being good neighbors isn’t optional for us—we live here. Getting these changes approved before the busy season allows us to move forward responsibly."