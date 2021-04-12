SUPERVISORS REJECT FEE HIKES ON BUSINESSES

Source: Supervisor Joel Anderson’s office Source: Supervisor Joel Anderson’s office

April 12, 2021 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a recommendation to prevent over $600,000 in fee increases and new fees proposed for Fiscal Year 2021-22. Instead, the County will explore the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover anticipated budget shortfalls.

The County Department of Environmental Health and Quality had proposed increasing and enacting 139 fees that would have impacted restaurants, retail markets, school food facilities, farmers markets, mobile food facilities and other businesses.

“Increasing fees on businesses that are barely surviving during the pandemic is the wrong idea, at the wrong time,” said East County Supervisor Joel Supervisor Anderson. “We have businesses trying to reopen and families trying to survive. The County is providing a number of resources to our residents and businesses to meet the challenges of COVID-19, deferring scheduled fee increases is yet another way we can help our community recover.”