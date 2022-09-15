SUPERVISORS VOTE TO WAIVE FEES FOR PEOPLE AFFECTED BY BORDER 32 FIRE

19 structures including homes, mobile homes and recreational vehicles were destroyed in the fire

Source: Supervisors Fletcher and Anderson

September 15, 2022 (San Diego) -- Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Joel Anderson and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors have voted to waive fees for people affected by the Border 32 Fire when they apply for a permit to rebuild a structure, or acquire replacement copies of important documents lost in the fire, such as birth certificates.

Chair Fletcher and Supervisor Anderson, the authors of the policy presented on Wednesday, issued the following statements after today’s vote:

“Waiving fees is a modest, but important demonstration of our support for the residents whose lives were turned upside-down by the fire,” said Chair Fletcher. “In this difficult time, this policy provides some relief to our community to put their life back together after the fire has been extinguished.”

“I’m grateful to Chair Fletcher for partnering with me on this important measure, and thankful to my other Board colleagues for supporting it. Our hope is that this will ease the recovery process for victims of the Border 32 fire who are going through such a difficult time after losing their homes,” shared Supervisor Anderson, who represents Dulzura in District 2.

The types of permit and document fees to be waived include: