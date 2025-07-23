SUPERVISORS TO WEIGH IN ON COTTONWOOD SAND MINE IN SEPTEMBER

By Karen Pearlman

July 23, 2025 (Rancho San Diego) -- The final public hearing on the fate of the Cottonwood Golf Course and whether it will be turned into a sand mine is going to be held later this summer.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will hear from residents as well as the developers about the proposal to grant the Cottonwood Golf Club a major use permit to operate an industrial open-pit sand mine for a minimum of 10 years.

The county's planning commission earlier this month denied the MUP , but the supervisors will be listening to testimony about it in September.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 10 at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway in downtown San Diego.

The Stop Cottonwood Sand Mine organization has sent out an email asking residents and others concerned about the MUP to show up in person or call in to speak. The group also recommends logging a public comment once the formal agenda for the Sept. 10 Board of Supervisors meeting is published -- typically about a week ahead of time.

The group also asked those interested in the sharing their thoughts to reach out to all five County Supervisors as well as the supervisors' chiefs of staff.

Contact information is as follows:

Supervisor Paloma Aguirre (District 1)

Chief of Staff: Paul Worlie

Supervisor Joel Anderson (District 2)

Chief of Staff: Roarke Shanley

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3)

Chief of Staff: Meghan Elledge Le-Vota

Supervisor Monica Montgomery-Steppe (District 4)

Chief of Staff: Donte Wyatt

Supervisor Jim Desmond (District 5)

Chief of Staff: Darren Gretler