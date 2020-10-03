SUPPLEMENTAL BALLOTS TO GO TO EAST COUNTY VOTERS IN DEHESA, HARBISON CANYON AND GRANITE HILLS

Source: County of San Diego

October 3, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- Voters in Dehesa, Harbison Canyon and Granite Hills will soon see a supplemental set of election materials in addition to their regular mail ballot from the Registrar of Voters office. The Registrar was misinformed about which voters are eligible to vote on the Crest/Dehesa/Harbison Canyon/Granite Hills Community Planning Area Crest member, planning group contest. As a result, the local contest was not included in the sample ballot and voter information pamphlets or the vote-by-mail ballots set to start arriving in mailboxes Monday.

The Crest, Dehesa, Granite Hills, Harbison Canyon Subregion is located in the southwestern quadrant of San Diego County. The estimated 33-square-mile area includes the communities of Crest, Granite Hills, Dehesa and Harbison Canyon. Voters in all four communities should have the option to vote on this contest but only Crest residents currently have the contest on their ballot.

The Registrar of Voters is currently printing supplemental sample ballot booklets and vote-by-mail packets which contain only the Community Planning Area contest and plans to mail the materials to voters in the Dehesa, Harbison Canyon and Granite Hills communities on Oct. 9.

All 4,934 voters in Dehesa, Harbison Canyon and Granite Hills are affected. They will all get a packet with a note explaining why they are getting the supplemental election materials.

For those choosing to vote at their assigned polling place, they will receive two ballots: a regular one and a supplemental CREST/DEHESA/HARBISON CANYON/GRANITE HILLS COMMUNITY PLANNING AREA CREST MEMBER, PLANNING GROUP ballot with just that one race.

Voters in the affected areas should return both ballots in the respective return envelopes provided to complete all the contests they are eligible to vote on.

If a voter has already received and mailed in the first ballot before receiving the supplemental balot, they can vote the supplemental ballot and return it in the postage return envelope that was provided in the supplemental ballot packet. Each will be treated separately, says Registrar of Voters Michael Vu.

For more information on this matter, call (858) 565-5800 or email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov. For more information on the upcoming election, visit sdvote.com.