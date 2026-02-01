Supreme Court allows Prop 50 redistricting, bringing major shifts in representation for East County voters

Which district will you be in for the upcoming elections?

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Rep. Darrell Issa’s once-safe seat is now vulnerable, as new district has more Democrats than Republican voters.

February 5, 2026 (San Diego’s East County) — State Republicans have lost a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to block Prop 50 redistricting of Congressional districts. The high court declined to hear the case, with no justices dissenting from the order. As a result, San Diego County’s Congressional district lines will change dramatically for the June primary and November general election.

Governor Gavin Newsom pushed forward the California redistricting plan, which was approved by voters and favors Democrats; experts predict it could flip five seats in California, including the 48th district currently represented by Republican Darrell Issa. California’s redrawing of districts came in response to Texas redistricting which favors Republicans and was allowed to stand by the Supreme Court. At stake is the balance of power in Congress.

Map via Calif. State Senate shows new Congressional district boundaries within San Diego County. Not shown: The 48th district also extends into Riverside County.

48th district: The 48th Congressional District currently represented by Republican Darrell Issa is losing staunch Republican strongholds including Ramona, Alpine, Santee and most of East County. The new district will include Borrego Springs, Warner Springs, and Mesa Grande in East County, picking up the liberal-leaning cities of Vista, San Marcos and Escondido in San Diego County as well as Temecula, Aguanga, and deep blue Palm Springs in Riverside County.

Image, right: the new 48th Congressional district map.

The formerly conservative district will now have a several point Democratic advantage in voter registration, with barely over half (51%) white constituents, 32% Hispanic/Latino, 8.4% Asian, 5% black, an 1% Native American. Around 10 Democrats are campaigning for the seat. The leading contenders are San Diego Councilmember Marni Von Wilmer, who fell just short of winning a pre-primary party endorsement at around 68%; 70% was needed for the endorsement. Ammar Campa-Najjar, who ran against Issa previously, has landed major endorsements from prominent Democrats including Congressional members Sara Jacobs and Mike Levin.

49th district: Currently represented by Democrat Mike Levin, the redrawn 49th district includes coastal communities of Solana Beach, Encinitas, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad and Oceanside as well as Bonsall, Fallbrook, De Luz, part of Pala Mesa, snaking northward to encompass portions of Orange County including San Clemente and Capistrano.

50th district: The 50th district currently represented by Democrat Scott Peters

50th now includes Santee, Poway, Valley Center, downtown San Diego and Coronado.

51st district: The 51st district currently represented by Democrat Sara Jacobs will now include many East County communities including La Mesa, El Cajon, Rancho San Diego, Lemon Grove, Lakeside, Guatay, Julian, Blossom Valley, Pine Hills, Pine Valley, Viejas, parts of Alpine and most of Spring Valley, as well as parts of San Diego including San Diego State University and areas west to Old Town.

52nd district: Congressman Juan Vargas represents the 52nd district, which encompasses border and South County communities including Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, National City, Bonita, La Presa, and Jamul.

This websites has maps that you can zoom in on to view close-ups of districts for more detailed information: https://selc.senate.ca.gov/proposed-congressional-map The legislative site, thought titled “proposed” actually features the final districts that the Supreme Court has allowed to stand, a spokesperson in the Legislative Analyst’s office confirmed to East County Magazine today.

The filing date for Congressional primaries in California opens on February 9.